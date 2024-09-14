“Officials are particularly concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could retaliate by arming the Houthi rebels based in Yemen, who are engaged in a long-running campaign of attacking ships in the Red Sea,” the newspaper said.

The warnings come as Western leaders are reconsidering restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons, especially after Iran proceeded to send short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Among these missiles are the British “Storm Shadow”, which is capable of hitting targets 155 miles away, which may give Ukraine a military advantage in light of the slow Russian advance on the fronts.

Kiev also requested permission to use French SCALP missiles and US tactical missile systems known as ATACMS.

While France is leaning toward lifting the ban on the use of SCALP, US President Joe Biden is still unwilling to approve Ukraine’s use of ATACMS systems to strike Russia, given Pentagon concerns about US stockpiles.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the Biden administration’s position on providing long-range strike capabilities to Ukraine has not changed, indicating that the administration takes Putin’s threat seriously.

While some Storm Shadow missiles have indeed been delivered to Ukraine, they have primarily been used to strike Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

In this context, Putin explained that Ukraine’s use of these missiles to strike Russia would bring NATO countries closer to conflict. He commented on this warning by saying: “This means that NATO countries – the United States and European countries – are in a state of war with Russia,” stressing that his country will take appropriate measures in response to these threats.