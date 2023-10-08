The newspaper confirmed, according to senior members of the movement agitation And the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, that officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard cooperated with Hamas since last August in planning the incursion into the Israeli borders by land, sea and air – the attack that is the largest violation of Israel’s borders since the October War of 1973..

They added that the details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and representatives of four Iranian-backed armed groups, including Hamas, which controls power in Gaza, in addition to Hezbollah..

In Washington, American officials confirmed that there is no conclusive evidence of Tehran’s involvement in the attack.

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship between them and Hamas.”“.

Another US official said: “We do not have any information at this time to confirm this story“.

However, a European official and an advisor to the Syrian government presented the same account given by these members of Hamas and Hezbollah, which confirms Iran’s involvement in the period preceding the attack, according to the newspaper..

In response to a question about the validity of the meetings, Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, said that the movement planned the attacks on its own. “This is a Palestinian decision and a Hamas decision“.

Israel blamed Iran, saying it was behind the attacks, albeit indirectly.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said on Sunday, “We know that there were meetings in Syria and Lebanon with other leaders of the terrorist armies that surround Israel, so it is clearly easy to understand that they tried to coordinate. Iranian agents in our region, they tried to coordinate.” As much as possible with Iran“.

Hamas has publicly admitted receiving support from Iran. On Sunday, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi spoke with the leader of the Palestinian Jihad movement, Ziad al-Nakhalah, and the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, according to the newspaper.

The Iranian delegation to the United Nations in New York did not respond to the newspaper’s request to comment on Tehran’s involvement in the attack.

However, the Iranian guide, Ali Khamenei, had limited himself only to praising the Hamas attack, saying in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that “the Zionist regime will be eliminated at the hands of the Palestinian people and resistance forces throughout the region.”“.

A multi-front threat to strangle Israel

The newspaper indicates that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s broader plan is to create a multi-front threat that could strangle Israel from all sides – Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the north and the Palestinian Jihad Movement and Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah and an Iranian official..

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that Iran’s involvement in a direct role in the Hamas attack would bring Tehran’s long-term conflict with Israel out of the shadows, increasing the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East, as senior Israeli security officials pledged to strike the Iranian leadership. If Tehran is proven responsible for killing Israelis.

Senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah said Iran is putting aside other regional conflicts, such as its open dispute with Saudi Arabia in Yemen, to devote the IRGC’s external resources toward coordinating, financing and arming anti-Israel militias, including Hamas and Hezbollah..

Qaani and Iran’s agents

The newspaper says that the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Ismail Qaani, is leading efforts aimed at unifying Iran’s agents abroad to work under a unified command..

Qaani launched a campaign to coordinate several militias surrounding Israel in April during a meeting in Lebanon, the Wall Street Journal reported, where Hamas for the first time began working more closely with other groups such as Hezbollah..

At that time, Palestinian groups launched a number of limited attacks on Israel from Lebanon and Gaza, and were directed by Iran, which the Iranian official described as an amazing success..

They said that representatives of these groups have met with Quds Force commanders at least twice in Lebanon since August to discuss launching an attack on Israel and what will happen next..

Members of the armed group said that Qaani attended some of those meetings alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah, and Saleh al-Arouri, the military commander in Hamas..

They added that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian attended at least two meetings.

Lina Al-Khatib, Director of the Middle East Institute, says: SOAS At the University of London, “An attack on this scale could not have occurred except after months of planning and would not have occurred without coordination with Iran,” adding, “Hamas, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, does not alone make decisions to enter a war without prior explicit approval from Iran.”“.

She indicated that the ability of the Palestinian and Lebanese militias to coordinate with Iran will be tested in the coming days, with a focus on the Israeli response.

The newspaper adds that Iran’s support for a coordinated group of militias bodes ill for Israel.

An Iranian official said that if Iran was attacked, it would respond with missile strikes on Israel from Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, and send Iranian fighters to Israel from Syria to attack cities in northern and eastern Israel.