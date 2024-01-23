MWith 13.1 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, Netflix significantly exceeded expectations of 9 million and drove the share price up by around 8 percent in after-hours trading. The last season of the royal drama “The Crown” and David Fincher’s film “The Killer” were primarily responsible for the unexpectedly strong growth.

The 13 million new subscribers represent the largest gain Netflix has ever achieved in a fourth quarter, bringing the total to 260 million. The fact that the profit was slightly below expectations and sales only rose by 12.5 percent to $8.8 billion and was therefore only slightly above the forecast could not diminish the positive assessment. “It's becoming increasingly clear that Netflix has won the 'streaming war,'” wrote Bank of America media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich.