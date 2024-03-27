Markets are awaiting the release of consumer and economic confidence data in the euro zone for March, which is scheduled to be released later on Wednesday, before the release of personal spending consumption data in the United States on Friday to obtain more indications about the path of interest rates from the US Federal Reserve.

Stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at the opening by 179.65 points, or 0.46 percent, to 39,461.98 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index also rose by 22.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,226.31 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 109.06 points, or 0.67 percent, to 16,424.76 points at the open.