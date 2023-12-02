In Friday trading, the Standard & Poor’s index recorded its highest closing level during the year today, Friday, to start the month of December on the rise, as statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the view that interest rates have reached their peak.

Stock movements

During the past week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 2.24 percent, reaching the level of 36,245.50 points.

The Standard & Poor’s index rose during the week by 0.77 percent, reaching the level of 4,594.63 points, and the Nasdaq Composite index rose by 0.38 percent in a week, reaching the level of 14,305.03 points.

The three indices achieved their fifth consecutive weekly gains.

In the last trading of the week, Friday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased by 25.88 points, or 0.59 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 78.81 points, or 0.55 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 294.28 points, or 0.82 percent.