Investors’ concerns about monetary policy calmed after the government jobs report last week revealed that the US economy added fewer job opportunities than expected in October.

This week, investors are awaiting the speech of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and the statements of a group of members of the US Central Bank scheduled for this week, to obtain other indications on the path related to monetary policy.

Traders expect, by 95 percent, that the Reserve Board will stabilize interest rates in December, and they expect, by 86 percent, that the first monetary policy easing will be in June.

Market movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.41 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 34,074.73 points, by 15:02 GMT.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,363.63 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 33.67 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,508.13 points.

American indices recorded their best weekly performance this year, as the Dow Jones Index rose by more than 5 percent, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index by 5.85 percent, and the Nasdaq Index by about 6.6 percent.