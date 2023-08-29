Job data available in the United States during July recorded its lowest level since May 2021, which amounted to 8.827 million, compared to expectations of 9.465 million jobs.

stock movements

Stock indices rose collectively during the first hour of trading, as the “Dow Jones” industrial index rose by 0.47 percent, to reach the level of 34,724.62 points.

The “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose by 0.71 percent, to reach the level of 4465.89 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was the biggest gainer, with an increase of 1.25 percent, to reach the level of 13,877 points.