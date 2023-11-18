Stock movements

The Standard & Poor’s 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices recorded a third consecutive week of gains.

For the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, this is the longest streak of weekly gains since July.

As for the Nasdaq, this would be the longest streak of weekly gains since June.

In a week, the Dow Jones Index rose by 1.94 percent, reaching the level of 34,947.28 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose by 2.24 percent last week, reaching the level of 4,541.02 points.

The Nasdaq index rose the most, by 2.37 percent last week, reaching a level of 14,125.48 points.

In Friday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.81 points, or 0.01 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 5.78 points, or 0.13 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 11.81 points, or 0.08 percent.