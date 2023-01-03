NNegative news from Tesla and Apple clouded the mood in New York on the first day of trading in 2023. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.70 percent on Tuesday to 10,862.64 points. The selection index of the Nasdaq stock exchange ended the past year significantly weaker than the standard values ​​and lost almost a third.

The market-wide S&P 500 fell 0.40 percent on Tuesday to 3824.14 points. At the end of the day, the leading index Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.03 percent to 33,136.37 points, almost in the plus area.

After the last three days of recovery in a row, Tesla shares took a hit again at the beginning of the new year. After disappointing delivery figures from the electric car manufacturer, they slipped by 12.2 percent as the bottom of the Nasdaq 100. With a daily low of just under $105, they were temporarily not far from the $100 mark. As early as 2022, the shares were among the biggest losers in the selection barometer at a discount of 65 percent. Market participants worry that demand could fall further.

Japanese business newspaper causes price loss

A significant slide in the price of Apple shares pushed the market value of the iPhone group below the two trillion dollar mark to its lowest level since the beginning of June 2021. At the end of trading, the papers at the Dow end lost 3.7 percent.

A report by the Japanese business newspaper “Nikkei”, according to which Apple has instructed several suppliers to produce fewer components for some of the Californian products in view of the falling demand, proved to be a burden.

Meanwhile, Boeing reached its highest price since the end of March last year and closed with plus 2.6 percent at the top of the Dow. Analyst Scott Deuschle from Credit Suisse referred to the latest data from an industry service, according to which the aircraft manufacturer could have delivered more jets in 2022 than the market expected.

The euro was $1.0548 after the Wall Street close. The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the reference rate at 1.0545 (Monday: 1.0683) dollars, the dollar thus cost 0.9483 (0.9361) euros. Inflation data from Germany weighed heavily on the common currency on Tuesday.

On the US bond market, the futures contract for ten-year paper (T-Note Future) was 0.49 percent higher at 112.84 points. In contrast, the yield on ten-year bonds fell to 3.77 percent.