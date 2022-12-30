Overall, stocks on the New York Stock Exchange lost “20 percent of their value,” said strategist Sam Stovall, who explained that it was “the fourth largest loss in the stock market in history since World War II,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The expert in historical stock market statistics added that 2022 was a “terrible” year.

The decline of 2022 on Wall Street came after the financial and real estate crisis of 2008 when the stock market lost 38.5 percent, then the 1974 crash when the decline reached 29.7 percent, and finally the collapse of the Internet bubble in 2002 when the market fell by 23.4 percent.

Then came steady US inflation, which reached its highest levels in forty years, and as a result, the radical change in the position of the US Federal Reserve signaled the end of the boom for investors. The price rise in the United States peaked in June at 9.1 percent, according to the consumption index.

To combat it, the Federal Reserve began in March to raise interest rates dramatically, to move within months from zero to 4.50 percent, which immediately led to a cooling of investments in the stock market.

cost money

The high cost of money affects the investments of companies, especially those operating in the technology sector, and thus their future profits.

So far, the Nasdaq index where popular technology stocks are concentrated this year is down nearly 35 percent.

As for the decline of the Dow Jones, it amounted to about 9 percent, and the expanded “S&P 500” index, which is the most representative of the American market, lost twenty percent.

The symbolic shares of the sector were affected, such as “Tesla”, which fell 65 percent in one year, and with it “Apple”, which fell 24 percent, or “dead”, which lost 63 percent.

On paper, the fortunes of its founders, multibillionaires, have shrunk by half for Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook or about half for Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon.

At the same time, the dollar strengthened, returning to a level of parity with the euro not seen in 20 years.

As for the most recent cryptocurrency investments, they have met a major disaster.

From $46,000 in March, the price of bitcoin has fallen to less than twenty thousand dollars three months later and is now trading at around 16,000.

Good news and bad news

“The good news is that this year is almost over,” said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

He added, “The bad news is that 2023 may be difficult, at least in the first few months,” with the possibility of a recession in the US economy.

And the precedents in history prompt Sam Stovall to say: “We could see a further decline because we have not yet seen the traditional surrender of Wall Street” when sales accelerate.

In typical cases of a “bear market,” the volatility index rises to around 40.

Today, however, he is about 21, the expert confirms.

In addition, every time the inflation rate reaches more than six percent, “it is accompanied by a recession with a bear market,” he predicts.

Therefore, he believes that stock market indices “will continue to test their lowest levels during the first half of 2023.”

Maris Og seems more optimistic, as she is responsible for managing financial portfolios in the “Tower Bridge Advisors” group, saying that she believes that “inflation will be under control, the Federal Reserve will succeed, and 2023 will look like a normal year.”

And once a recession is over, if it ever comes, the market’s rebound can be swift, warns Sam Stovall, noting that the speed with which investors can benefit from falling stock prices is “amazing”.

That’s why Stovall advises investors and stockbrokers not to “lock in cash when the market is going to reverse course.”