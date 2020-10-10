The maker of paper packaging for groceries, medicines and online retail is benefiting from increasing demand for paper-based packaging. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

More and more companies are turning away from plastic packaging. Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Nestlé are customers. Westrock packs cans in cardboard boxes for them. Westrock developed recyclable pizza boxes with the fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza. In the third quarter of the financial year to the end of September, sales fell by around ten percent due to the pandemic. But thanks to high operational cash flows, boss Steve Voorhees was able to reduce debt. At ten billion dollars, it is still lush, Voorhees wants to reduce the debt further.

The rating agencies Moody’s and S & P certify Westrock, however, is investment grade. The high debt levels are the result of a wave of takeovers. The boss relies on synergies. In the Corona crisis, he is now reducing the planned investments. The price has halved since January 2018 and is a quarter below book value. The dividend is attractive despite the cut.

