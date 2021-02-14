The lessor of offices and retail space Vornado Realty Trust in Manhattan is one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 for a year. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The real estate market in New York is particularly suffering from the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people moved away, companies closed their offices. The price has more than halved from its all-time high. CEO Steven Roth cut 70 jobs, he wants to save 35 million dollars annually. Roth cut his own base salary by half, while other board members have waived 30 percent.

The Norwegian pension fund holds 9.5 percent of the shares. The hedge fund TCI from London owns more than five percent. Other value investors such as the New York fund group Third Avenue Management also see an opportunity after the crash. Three analysts recommend a “strong buy”, four have rated Vornado Realty Trust as a “buy” and five as a “hold”. For patient investors, there may be a cheaper entry price. In any case, the dividend is generous, although it can be cut if the crisis worsens. In the third quarter, 93 percent of customers paid their rent.

Vornado Realty Trust

Branch: property

Headquarters: New York (USA)

Market value: € 6.0 billion

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 37.00 euros



Stop rate: 24.50 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The graduate in business administration and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro on Sunday. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.