The motive force service agent suffers from a brand new California regulation. It stipulates that drivers are not allowed to work as subcontractors, however have to be handled like staff. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The classification as salaried staff would imply that the minimal wage, paid additional time and continued wages can be due within the occasion of sickness. However there’s additionally excellent news for the corporate. For instance, Uber cooperates with the pharmacy platform NimbleRx to ship medicines to the doorstep. There may be additionally hope that the pandemic within the USA will trigger folks to maneuver to rural areas. As a result of native public transport is just not so effectively developed there, the driving service is used extra continuously, though journeys in lockdown have decreased considerably.

Whole gross sales decreased within the second quarter 29 % to $ 2.2 billion. The daughter Uber Eats is a vibrant spot. The meals service doubled its income to $ 1.2 billion within the second quarter. Worthwhile earnings earlier than curiosity, taxes, depreciation and amortization must be achieved earlier than the tip of 2021. An austerity program and a powerful stability sheet ought to contribute to this.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES

Trade: Web companies

Headquarters: San Francisco, California (USA)

Market worth: € 45.9 billion

Suggestion: Purchase



Goal worth: 35.00 euros



Cease price: 19.50 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing concerning the inventory market, shares and firms since 1998. The enterprise administration graduate and DVFA inventory analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and stories from there on occasions on Wall Avenue, together with for Euro am Sonntag. Schäfer is understood for his stories on small caps.