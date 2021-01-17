The software house Tyler Technologies is a leader in the US public sector. Most of the customers come from local government. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The Texans are expanding towards the state and federal. The demand is high, the administration has to be modernized, and some authorities have IT systems that are 30 to 50 years old. Modern software in offices saves time and money for citizens, and many administrative procedures can be done online. Sales have grown by an average of 13 percent per year since 2002, and earnings per share by 20 percent.

The lion’s share of the revenue is recurring. Despite 31 acquisitions since 2006, the balance sheet has been debt-free. Share buybacks are funded from free cash flow. There is $ 650 million in the till. The order backlog is around $ 1.5 billion. While competitors such as SAP, Oracle, Infor and Thomson Reuters prefer to look after supraregional customers, Tyler Technologies is pushing into small, local niches such as police authorities and courts, which also need a software system to manage the growing number of proceedings, because files on trolleys are in the past.

Tyler Technologies

Branch: software

Headquarters: Plano, Texas (USA)

Market value: € 14.3 billion

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: EUR 410.00



Stop rate: 313.00 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The business administration graduate and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro on Sunday. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.