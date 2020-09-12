The workplace communications service Slack Applied sciences went public in June 2019 at a reference value of $ 26. He’s now one of many winners of the pandemic as a result of the house workplace has develop into a mass phenomenon. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The workplace chat app, communication, advantages from this by Voice and video enabled. Slack Applied sciences welcomed 12,000 new prospects within the first quarter. Income elevated 50 % to $ 202 million. The loss remains to be excessive. However the working money stream turned constructive. Greater than 750,000 firms use the answer. In Germany there are Trivago, Supply Hero and Jägermeister amongst others.

Chief Government Stewart Butterfield based the picture platform Flickr together with his spouse. He hopes that house workplace will develop into a regular in future generations. Within the present 2020/21 monetary yr, he needs to extend gross sales by round 37 %. Available in the market worth, which at the moment corresponds to 25 occasions the turnover, there are after all loads of advance reward. However the until is full and the demand for the answer is gigantic.

Slack Applied sciences

Department: software program

Headquarters: San Francisco, California (USA)

Market worth: € 15.5 billion

Advice: Purchase



Goal value: 35.00 euros



Cease price: 24.00 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing in regards to the inventory market, shares and corporations since 1998. The enterprise administration graduate and DVFA inventory analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and stories from there on occasions on Wall Avenue, together with for Euro am Sonntag. Schäfer is thought for his stories on small caps.