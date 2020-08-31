The British-Irish company Pentair, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, takes care of water treatment in residential, industrial and commercial areas. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The range also includes pool equipment – a market with growth potential, also because the pool in the garden can be an alternative to vacationing abroad. However, CEO John Stauch reduced the sales and earnings forecast for the full year due to the corona pandemic. Commercial and industrial customers in particular ask less. In the second quarter, sales fell by eleven percent.

Stauch responded by cutting costs. The long-term attractiveness of the share will probably not be affected. The residential property business including pools recovered significantly in May and June. Residential real estate accounts for 60 percent of sales. A small acquisition of a pool cleaning company speaks for itself. Foresighted investors take advantage of the weak year. In the second quarter, more than $ 400 million in free cash flow came together. The dividend has been rising for 44 years in a row Pentair.

Pentair

Branch: Flow control devices

Headquarters: London (Great Britain)

Market value: € 6.3 billion

Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The graduate in business administration and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro on Sunday. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.