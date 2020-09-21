The well-known hotel group is closing its 478-room property in Times Square on October 1st. 200 employees lose their jobs. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

Tourism is almost coming to a standstill due to the pandemic. According to the US Hotel Association, hotels in cities were only 38 percent fully booked in August, well below the important 50 percent mark at which the breakeven point begins for most. The weakness is hardly surprising. Because of the lockdown, citizens could not or would not travel. Sales of Hilton Worldwide declined 77 percent in the second quarter, the price suffers. But sooner or later the giant with its 6,200 objects in 118 countries will recover. However, the group generates 79 percent of its income in the USA.

The lion’s share of the real estate is managed and belongs to the group. The period of high losses is likely to end soon. Analysts expect positive results from the third quarter. Chef Christopher Nassetta indicated that it will take two years to return to pre-crisis levels. But Hilton is a strong global brand and the stock market is reacting earlier. For the patient.

Hilton Worldwide

Branch: Hotels

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia (UNITED STATES)

Market value: € 21.5 billion

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 95.00 euros



Stop rate: 59.00 euros



Tim Schäfer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The graduate in business administration and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro on Sunday. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.