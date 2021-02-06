The largest used car dealer in the USA is benefiting from the pandemic, because customers tend to buy used vehicles during the crisis. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

What Carmax also helps are new customer groups, such as commuters who avoid public transport for fear of the virus and prefer to drive their own car. In the third quarter, sales rose from around $ 4.8 billion to $ 5.1 billion. The surplus increased by a good third to 235 million. Boss Bill Nash still has $ 1.2 billion available for share buybacks.

The used car market is fragmented, market leader Carmax controls around two percent. The chain operates 220 branches and sells almost 830,000 cars a year. Customers can return their vehicle within 30 days and get their money back if they are not satisfied. There is lucrative growth potential. What helps the segment is the widening gap between new and used car prices. On average, Carmax sells its used cars for $ 21,402, while new cars in the US now cost over $ 40,000, according to market researcher Edmunds.

Carmax

Branch: Car dealership

Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia (USA)

Market value: € 16.3 billion

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: 125.00 euros



Stop rate: 85.00 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The business administration graduate and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro am Sonntag. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.