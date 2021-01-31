The food manufacturer’s range includes over 50 brands. In December, Crisco – a 100-year-old manufacturer of oils and shortening – was added, which the board of directors acquired from competitor JM Smucker for 550 million dollars. By Tim Schäfer, Euro am Sonntag

The acquisition should contribute $ 270 million in sales and immediately lead to a positive contribution to earnings per share. B&G Foods is benefiting from the pandemic because the brands are ideal for home cooking. In the third quarter, sales rose 22 percent to $ 496 million, and earnings improved 50 percent to $ 46.8 million. Green Giant’s canned and frozen vegetables grew the most.

Groceries are also in difficult economic times a reliable business. The board of directors is targeting other high-margin brands, but the deals are rather smaller. B & G was founded in 1889, it is the initials of the Bloch and Guggenheimer families who sold cucumbers on the streets of Manhattan. The medium-sized company is still marketing cucumbers 131 years later. Dividends have been paid regularly since the company went public in October 2004.

B&G Foods

Branch: Food

Headquarters: Parsippany, New Jersey (USA)

Market value: € 1.5 billion

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: EUR 28.00



Stop rate: 18.00 euros



Tim Schafer is a journalist and has been writing about the stock market, stocks and companies since 1998. The graduate in business administration and DVFA stock analyst has lived in New York since 2006 and reports from there on events on Wall Street, including for Euro on Sunday. Schäfer is known for his reports on small caps.