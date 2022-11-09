By Noel Randewich and Devik Jain

(Reuters) – Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the GOP’s midterm earnings gains looking more modest than some expected and with investors also focusing on upcoming inflation data that will provide clues about the role of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 is down 2.06% to 3,749.20 points, while the Nasdaq Composite is down 2.46% to 10,354.54. The Dow Jones was down 1.94% to 32,516.68 points.