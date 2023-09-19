Wall Street, an effervescent moment for IPOs

It may be a complicated international economic moment between inflation and rising interest rates but, as far as Wall Street investors are concerned, it seems like a favorable moment. In fact, the stock market seems to have returned to effervescence and is above all interested in IPOs, companies’ public offerings. After the formidable success of Arm’s microprocessors, here it is Instacart IPO the app that sells and delivers food to your home. The app with a network of 1,400 national, regional and local retail brands moves online shopping, pickup and delivery to more than 80,000 locations across North America. Instacart is going public with a value of around 10 billion dollars, setting an offering at 30 dollars per share. The listed group, owner of the Instacart app, is Maplebear of San Francisco. The company was born in 2012, exploded like many during the pandemic, reaching a valuation of almost 40 billion dollars.



Wall Street, the company will place 22 million shares

According to the official press release, the company will place 22 million shares, of which 14.1 million as a public subscription offer (OPS) of a capital increase and another 7.9 million as shares sold by shareholders. The total amount of the placement could rise up to $759 million. At the same time, Instacart is placing 175 million preferred shares subscribed by Pepsico. The operations as a whole would yield something around 660 million dollars net of expenses. There is no doubt that the company is growing really strongly. Sales on the app were, in 2019, equal to 5,144 million dollars in 2019 while, in 2022, they reached 28,826 (78% average annual increase). A higher trend also for revenues. From 214 million in 2019 to 2551 million dollars in 2022 (+128% per year). And 2023 is also looking very good with the first half of the year showing a +31% turnover (1475 million dollars) and an operating profit of 269 million dollars (-73 million in the same period last year). Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan will coordinate the entire transaction with BofA, Barclays and Citigroup as lead underwriters. Also in line for the next IPOs are the software company Klaviyo and the German sandal manufacturer Birkenstock, on the rise after the super publicity of its sandals in the film Barbie.

