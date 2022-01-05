LONDON (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell at the open on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, with technology shares hurt by an increase in US Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the trading session on Wall Street, down 77.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 36,722.60 points.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5.55 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4787.99 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 75.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 15,547.16 points.