(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes were dragged down by growth stocks on the last trading day of a roller coaster year marked by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears.

Most interest-sensitive tech and growth stocks like Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, and Meta Platforms Inc. fell between 1.5% and 1.8% on Friday as Treasury yields rose.

Wall Street’s three main indexes are on track to record their first annual declines after three straight years of gains, as the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of raising borrowing costs since the 1980s to curb rising prices marked the end of the era of easy money.

The tech sector is already down 29.8% this year and is among the S&P 500’s worst performing sectors in 2022.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Thursday after unemployment data signaled that the Fed’s monetary policy tightening was starting to affect the US job market.

Still, signs of resilience in the US economy have fueled fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer, although easing inflationary pressures have kept expectations alive that the Fed could reduce the size of its hikes.

The Dow was down 0.78% to 32,960.53 points, the S&P 500 was down 0.95% to 3,812.67 points and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.24% to 10,348.24 points.

