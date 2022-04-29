NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Nasdaq led a decline in Wall Street’s main indexes at the open on Friday, after disappointing quarterly data from Amazon pushed the technology-beaten index to its worst monthly performance since 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.4 points, or 0.38 percent, to open at 33,787.01 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell by 33.7 points, or 0.79 percent, to open at 4,253.75 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 161.1 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,2710,416 at the open.