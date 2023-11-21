The rise fueled by technology stocks led the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record their highest closing level in more than three months on Monday, as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve had reached the end of its cycle of raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.20 points, or 0.13 percent, to 35,104.84 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by 8.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,538.77 points, while the Nasdaq Composite index fell 67.30 points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,217.23 points.

The Fed’s meeting minutes are likely to provide more signals on the path of monetary policy after evidence of a slowdown in consumer and producer prices reinforced expectations that US interest rates have peaked. The minutes are scheduled to be released at 1900 GMT.

Traders have priced in the possibility of the Fed keeping interest rates steady in December, with 29 percent betting on the possibility of the central bank cutting rates as soon as March, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

“The economy is slowing down. If (the Federal Reserve) chooses to sit idly by and let this economy continue to decline, then you start to worry that a soft landing might turn into a somewhat bumpy landing,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota. Wealth.

A year-end Wall Street rally remains likely given better-than-expected earnings and moderate inflation, Wealth said.