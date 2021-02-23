NEW YORK (Reuters) – Back off Major indices of US stocks At the opening on Wall Street today, Tuesday, as investors sold high-value growth stocks ahead of the glamor to be delivered by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.80 points, or 0.06 percent, to 31,501.89 points at the start of the trading session, while the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 19.40 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,857.07 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 270.40 points, or 2.00 percent, to 13,262.61 points.

The three indexes increased their losses in early trading, with the Dow Jones and Standard & Poor’s 500 indexes dropping by more than one percent, while the Nasdaq index exacerbated its losses to three percent.