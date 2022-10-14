





By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept concerns intact that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-raising trajectory could trigger a recession, as investors digested the early stages. of the corporate balance sheet season.

In the final session of a volatile week, stocks opened higher, then reversed course after data from the University of Michigan showed consumer confidence improved in October but inflation expectations worsened as gasoline prices rose. Retail sales data also indicated consumer resilience.

Fed officials have generally been in tune with comments on the need to raise rates. The chairman of the Fed of St. Louis, James Bullard, said in an interview with Reuters that recent consumer inflation data ensures continued “anticipation” of the monetary tightening cycle through larger adjustments of 0.75 percentage point, although this does not necessarily mean that the base rate need to rise above the most recent central bank projections.

The S&P 500 was down 2.37% to 3,583.07 points. The Dow Jones fell 1.34% to 29,634.83 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 3.08% to 10,321.39 points.

Friday’s drop marked the 37th time the S&P 500 index has recorded a gain or loss of at least 2% compared with just seven such sessions in the entire year of 2021. For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.15%. , the S&P 500 dropped 1.56% and the Nasdaq dropped 3.11%.

The corporate earnings season began to pick up steam and helped the banking index, which posted a modest 0.03% gain, boosted by the quarterly results of JPMorgan Chase, which gained 1.66%, Citigroup, up 0.65%. %, and Wells Fargo, which rose 1.86%.







