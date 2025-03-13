03/13/2025



Updated at 10:00 p.m.





Wall Street It has closed another day with strong falls and the S&P 500 has confirmed that it is in a correction, after the cold inflation data was eclipsed by the fear that the climbing of the United States tariff war against its largest commercial partner can rekindle inflation and take the economy to a recession.

A wide sales wave dropped to the three main stock market rates of the USA.being the losses of technological actions and megacapitizations related to technology that most dragged the Nasdaq.

“The feeling is terrible,” said Mike Dickson, head of Horizon Investments analysis in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Every day there are new headlines on tariffs and that is weighing.” “And it is being seen more acute in some of the most sensitive areas in the market, such as the quite inflated magnificent 7,” Dickson added.

The S&P 500 closed more than 10% below its historical closing maximum of February 19, confirming that The reference index has been in correction since then. On March 6, Nasdaq confirmed that it is correction when closing 10.4% below its historical maximum reached on December 16.









In the latest episode of the Multiple Front Commercial War of Trump, the European Union responded to the United States General Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum imposing a 50% tax on American whiskey exportswhich led the president to threaten in Truth Social with charging a 200% tariff on imports of European wines and spirits.

The production price index (IPP) of the Labor Department seemed echoing Wednesday’s CPI data, with colder readings than expected that seem to confirm that inflation remains in its serpenting descending path as it approaches the annual objective of 2% of the US Federal Reserve.

The markets were also attentive to the struggle that is being released in the Capitol, where legislators seek to approve a provisional expenses bill before the deadline for avoiding a partial closure of the government. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 index It lost 77,74 points, or 1.39%, until it was 5,521.56 points, while the Nasdaq Composite index lost 343.77 points, or 1.95%, up to 17,304.68 points. He Dow Jones Index 537.67 points fell, 1.30%, up to 40,813.26 integers. Intel He went up after the chips manufacturer appointed CEO to the veteran of the Lip-Bu sector.