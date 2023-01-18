By Sinead Carew and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after weak economic data and tough inflation comments from Federal Reserve officials sparked fears the U.S. central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy, perhaps enough to cause a recession.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 1.56% to 3,928.85 points. The Nasdaq technology index lost 1.25% to 10,956.95 points. The Dow Jones fell 1.81% to 33,296.63 points.