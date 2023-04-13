By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting revealed concern among several members of the Federal Open Market Committee over the liquidity crunch. of regional banks.

The minutes came on the heels of an inflation report that cemented the likelihood of another rate hike when the Fed meets next month.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.40% to 4,092.28 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 0.84% ​​to 11,931.13 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.10% to 33,652.63 points.