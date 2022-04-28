Microsoft shares closed up 4.8% after the computer software giant presented a strong revenue forecast late on Tuesday, while Visa Electronic Payments jumped 6.5%, after it expected revenue above pre-pandemic levels.

Today’s gains came on the heels of a sharp sell-off in the previous session that pushed the Nasdaq index to its lowest closing level since December 2020 as investors worried that the US Federal Reserve may raise rates more than expected in its fight against inflation.

Among the main losers in today’s session, Boeing shares fell 7.5%, after the company announced the suspension of production of 777X aircraft until the end of 2023.

According to preliminary data, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index closed 7.18 points, or 0.17%, at 4,182.38 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 3.56 points, or 0.03%, to close at 1248.18 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 46.50 points, or 0.14%, to 33,286.68 points.