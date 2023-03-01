By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks ended February subdued and each of the three major indexes ended with monthly declines as investors continued to weigh the possibility that interest rates could remain elevated for an extended period of time.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.33% to 3,969.28 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 0.10% to 11,455.15 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.75% to 32,642.33 points.