By Shreyashi Sanyal and Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after data showed that producer prices rose more than expected in the United States in November, solidifying expectations that the Federal Reserve. ) will announce this week a faster reduction in its asset purchases.

The fast-spreading variant of the Ômicron coronavirus also affected investor sentiment after the S&P 500 index set a record closing late last week.

The declines were led by technology-related stocks, with Salesforce.com, Microsoft Corp, Adobe and Alphabet Inc toppling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Apple Inc closed down 0.8% but above session lows after the iPhone maker said it would require customers and employees to wear protective masks at its US retail stores.

The Dow Jones fell 0.3% to 35,544.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,634.09 points.

The Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.14% to 15,237.64 points.

Labor Department data showed that the producer price index (PPI) in the 12 months to November rose 9.6%, its biggest gain since November 2010, after an 8.8% increase in October.

“Covid plus inflation are the Grinch that stole Christmas,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management. “I don’t underestimate the fact that some Nasdaq big names are giving up some of their big gains. When leaders are being sold, it’s not a good sign.”

Many investors expect the US central bank to signal a faster reduction in asset purchases and therefore an earlier start of interest rate hikes, in order to contain the rapid rise in prices.

“I would say this meeting is when we start to get some clarity on how they (the Fed) are going to approach this idea of ​​inflation that has remained high and will most likely continue to be an issue in the next year,” said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.

According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates from almost zero to 0.25% – 0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another increase in the fourth quarter.

