The Federal Open Market Committee concerned with setting interest rates said in a statement issued at the end of its two-day meetings, “Keeping the target range (interest rates) unchanged at this meeting allows the committee to evaluate more information and its implications for monetary policy.”

The US central bank’s forecasts showed that most policy makers believe they will have to continue to tighten monetary policy.

Dealers’ expectations increased that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month after keeping them unchanged this month. This forecast is now about 70 percent.

Markets closed

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose by 3.83 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 4,372.84 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 53.16 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,626.48 points.

As for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it fell 226.72 points, or 0.66 percent, to 33,985.40 points.