(Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive financial and energy stocks, a day after harsher comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets.
The Dow was up 0.27% at the open to 34,261.75 points. The S&P 500 opened up 0.70% to 4,380.58 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.25% to 13,710.99 points.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)
