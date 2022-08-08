





By Herbert Lash and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes closed with little change on Monday after jobs data from last week reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to quell inflation, while a revenue warning from the manufacturer of Nvidia chips evidenced the slowdown of the US economy.

The S&P 500 index closed down 0.12% at 4,140.06 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.09% to 32,832.54 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.1% to 12,644.46 points.

Stocks retreated from highs reached earlier in the session as the market focused on the idea that last week’s labor market report would be a sign the economy could resist aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to tame the economy. inflation.

Investors are now awaiting consumer price data on Wednesday to assess whether the Fed can ease some of its fight against inflation and provide a better foundation for the economy to grow.

“Price data will help confirm whether the Fed’s tightening efforts have succeeded in starting to tame inflation or whether continued tightening is needed,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.

The information technology sector fell 0.9%. Shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp tumbled 6.3% after the company said it expected second-quarter revenue to decline 19% from the previous quarter to about $6.7 billion due to weakness in game market.







