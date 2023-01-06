By Sinead Carew and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher on Friday on news that while US job openings grew more than expected, wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, which which eased concerns about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 2.27% to 3,894.44 points. The Nasdaq technology index advanced 2.52% to 10,564.95 points. The Dow Jones rose 2.11% to 33,624.29 points.