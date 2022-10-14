





By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday after earnings season began with a drop in profits for big banks, with Wall Street’s major indexes quickly returning early gains made after Russia signaled the end of a crisis. their military mobilization.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co reported a drop in net income as instability in markets hampered investment banking and lenders set aside more funds to cover defaults on loan payments.

JPMorgan, however, beat market earnings expectations and, along with UnitedHealth Group Inc, which raised its annual earnings forecast, limited the Dow Jones’ losses. The investment bank was up 2.87% and UnitedHealth was up 2.95%.

Analysts now expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 3.6% from a year earlier, far below the 11.1% rise expected in early July, according to Refinitiv data.

Market participants are closely following earnings season for any indication of impacts to corporate earnings from higher prices and aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, tensions over the invasion of Ukraine eased somewhat after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilization” announced last month would end in two weeks.

At 12:01 (GMT) the S&P 500 index was down 1.28% to 3,622.81 points, while the Dow Jones was down 0.15% to 29,994.23 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 1.86% to 10,451.32 points.







