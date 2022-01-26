(Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Wednesday after two turbulent sessions ahead of the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy decision, as a strong outlook for Microsoft boosted technology stocks.

At 1:05 pm ET, the S&P 500 index gained 0.97% to 4,398.61 points, while the Dow Jones was up 0.65% to 34,520.34 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index rose 1.58% to 13,753.27 points.

The Fed’s decision will be released at 16:00 (Brasília time). The market expects the central bank to signal the start of a cycle of interest rate hikes starting in March.

The announcement will be followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose speeches will be scrutinized by investors looking for clues about the magnitude and pace of increases for the year and the strategy to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet from approximately 9 trillions of dollars.

“The Fed’s biggest challenge is figuring out how to implement monetary policy measures that are tough enough to reduce inflation, but also keep financial markets breathing, because volatility in financial markets can bleed an economy that is already showing signs of slowing. ,” said Danielle DiMartino Booth, executive director of Quill Intelligence in Dallas.

“The Fed is faced with choosing the lesser of two evils.”

Ten of the S&P’s top 11 sectors advanced on the day, with technology and consumer discretionary at the forefront.

Microsoft Corp gained 4.8% after forecasting revenue for the current quarter largely above market estimates, driven in part by its cloud business. Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc rose 4.6% after also offering a strong outlook.

(By Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

