(Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a warning about Walmart’s earnings raised fears in the retail industry that consumers are cutting non-essential spending amid the highest inflation in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.13% to 31,950.04 points shortly after opening. The S&P 500 was down 0.34% to 3,953.22 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.69% to 11,701.53 points.

(By Shreyashi Sanyal)