(Reuters) – The main Wall Street indices opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank’s monetary policy meeting in December, as US debt yields rose. hit high-weight technology stocks in the indices.

Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 dropped 0.12% to 4,787.99 points. At 11:37 am (Eastern), the Nasdaq Composite technology index was down 0.68%, to 15,515.72 points, and the Dow Jones was up 0.10%, to 36,835.02 points.

(By Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?