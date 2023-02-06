(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes tumbled on Monday, with Tyson Foods Inc sagging after posting disappointing quarterly results, as investors re-evaluated their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% at open to 33,874.44 points. The S&P 500 was down 0.41% to 4,119.57 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.85% to 11,904.41 points.

(By Johann M Cherian)