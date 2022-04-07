(Reuters) – U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Thursday, as growth stocks came under pressure from concerns about a tougher Federal Reserve on inflation and a setback in peace talks with Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.17% to 34,439.24 points.

The S&P 500 was down 0.15% to 4,474.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.20% to 13,861.489 points.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

