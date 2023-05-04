(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp’s move to explore strategic options deepened fears about the health of regional banks, bucking optimism over the Federal Reserve’s signal that it could pause. its interest rate hikes.

The Dow fell 0.20% at the open to 33,347.78 points.

The S&P 500 opened down 0.20% to 4,082.55 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.23% to 11,997.34 points at the open.

(By Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)