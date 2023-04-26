(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as Microsoft’s strong balance sheet and Boeing’s positive cash flow forecast offset fears of rising interest rates and their effects on the U.S. economy. .

The Dow Jones rose 0.20% at the open to 33,596.34 points.

The S&P 500 opened up 0.40% to 4,087.78 points.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.77% to 11,889.88 points, according to Yahoo Finance prices.

(By Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)