(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on the first trading day of the year in the United States, with a series of economic data being released this week, as well as the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting that will provide more clues about the future. path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones rose 0.15% at the open to 33,148.90 points.

The S&P 500 opened up 0.36% to 3,853.29 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91% to 10,562.06 points at the open.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Reporting by Ankika Biswas)