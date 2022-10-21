





By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks rose at the end of the trading week on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve was likely to debate a smaller interest rate hike in December, fueling hopes that the US central bank can adopt a less aggressive stance in the conduct of its monetary policy.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 2.37% to 3,752.75 points. The Nasdaq advanced 2.31% to 10,859.96 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51% to 31,093.95 points.







