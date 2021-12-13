(Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices showed weakness earlier this Monday as investors geared up for this week’s US central bank meeting, but Apple Inc shares continued to rally, nearing the mark $3 trillion in market value.

At 11:46 (Eastern), the Dow Jones index was down 0.55%, to 35,773.54 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%, to 4,705.68 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index retreated 0.04% to 15,624.28 points.

(By Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

