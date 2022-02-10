(Reuters) – U.S. stock markets were looking for some sort of reaction late Thursday morning, with indices even operating higher before returning to mild to moderate, while big tech companies felt pressure from the rally in US Treasury bond rates after stronger-than-expected inflation data raised fears of a more aggressive rate hike.

US Labor Department data showed consumer prices rose 7.5% year-on-year in January, above economists’ estimates of a 7.3% rise, the biggest annual rise in inflation in 40 years.

Traders are now betting that the Fed will start raising rates at its March meeting, with money markets pricing in a 50% chance of a 50 basis point hike next month, up from 30% before the release of the inflation data.

“The index came in a little high and doesn’t suggest that inflation is peaking anytime soon. That could mean the Fed could become more aggressive,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Apple, Alphabet (owner of Google), Microsoft and Amazon.com – which tend to be affected by a higher interest rate scenario – were down between 0.7% and 1.2%.

However, shares in Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup were up between 0.6% and 1%, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill topping 2% for the first time in two and a half years.

At 12:58 (GMT) the S&P 500 index gained 0.03% to 4,588.54 points, while the Dow Jones was down 0.39% to 35,629.73 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.53% to 14,413.99 points.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

