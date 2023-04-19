(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday, with Treasury yields rising on expectations the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates high for longer, while mixed balance sheets at regional banks and weakness in the Tesla further undermined confidence.

Tesla shares fell 2.4% after the electric vehicle maker slashed prices for the sixth time this year in the United States ahead of first-quarter results.

Morgan Stanley was down 1.8% as the Wall Street bank reported falling quarterly profits, a day after rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. record a 19% decline in profit due to agreements and losses with the sale of some assets in its consumer business.

While the start of earnings season has been broadly favorable for equities, investors will closely watch updates from market heavyweights as well as consumer goods companies for signs that inflation and the economic slowdown have taken a toll. the margins.

Mixed economic data recently fueled bets that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in May, with traders seeing an 83% chance of such a move, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

The communications services, materials and technology sectors were among the top decliners for the S&P 500.

At 12:23 (Brasília time), the S&P 500 index lost 0.21%, to 4,146.13 points, while the Dow Jones fell 0.28%, to 33,880.63 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 0.26% to 12,121.60 points.

(By Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)